Surveillance photos released of suspects who robbed Myrtle Beach pancake house while armed

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have released surveillance footage of three men who reportedly robbed an employee of a pancake house at gunpoint.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook post, the three men entered the Carolina Pancake House, located at 2800 N. Kings Hwy., on Aug. 8 and demanded money from an employee.

One of the suspects reportedly had a handgun and was pointing it at the employee during the robbery, according to police.

The men allegedly broke into the cash register and stole two safes. City surveillance cameras showed them leaving in a white Chevy Malibu or Impala.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call the MBPD at (843) 918-1382 and reference case No. 17-018118.

