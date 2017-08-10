INTERACTIVE: Vaccination in South Carolina for '16-'17 school y ear

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shows statewide vaccination data for the 2016-2017 school year.

The data shows Aiken County had the lowest vaccination rate in the state for the last school year.

Tune into WMBF News on Monday at 6 p.m. for a complete report on the state’s vaccination figures.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.