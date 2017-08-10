INTERACTIVE: Vaccination in South Carolina for '16-'17 school y ear

WMBF News and WonderWorks of Myrtle Beach are partnering to provide you with eclipse glasses to safely view the Great American Eclipse.More >>
A South Carolina inmate who managed to maintain a fairly active presence on Facebook -- even broadcasting on Facebook Live -- appears to have had his accounts shut down after Department of Corrections officials were alerted to them.More >>
The State Law Enforcement Division has released the name of an agent who was involved in the fatal officer-involved shooting of a man who reportedly pointed a weapon at police in the Deerfield Plantation area near Surfside Beach last week.More >>
A suspicious death in Marion is under investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Santee Cooper has cancelled the two proposed rate increases that would have raised customers’ power bills in 2018 and 2019, following last week’s suspension of the construction of the two nuclear power units at the V.C. Summer Nuclear StationMore >>
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
Here's a comparison of the world of 1979 to the world of today.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games, the NFL announced Friday.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
The woman driving the BMW was seriously injured. Police said she mistook the gas pedal for the brakes and crashed through the parking garage's barriers.More >>
