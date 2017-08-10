Stolen van reportedly used in theft from Little River car dealership found abandoned in N.C.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

A van reportedly used in the theft of wheels from a local car dealership was found abandoned in North Carolina. (Source: Bell & Bell Buick GMC)

PITT COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A stolen van thought to be involved in the theft of wheels from a Little River car dealership was recovered earlier this week.

Surveillance video from Bell & Bell Buick GMC showed at least two people taking wheels off of vehicles in the early-morning hours of Monday. Their getaway vehicle was a van stolen from Four Seasons Flooring in Myrtle Beach.

Trooper A.B. Smith with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the agency was alerted Tuesday afternoon to an abandoned vehicle in Pitt County. A group of area farmers called it in.

According to Smith, who responded to the call, there was a number on the side of the van for the local business that the farmers called. The business owners reportedly told them that the van was stolen.

When it was found, the van was intact, the windows were rolled down and nothing was stolen from it, Smith said.

He added the cover on the ignition switch was torn off. The belief is that whoever removed it did it to access the ignition to make the van start.

The van was towed to a storing location for processing by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, according to Smith.

No arrests have been made in this case. It was the second time this summer the car dealership had been hit.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.