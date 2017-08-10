First Alert: Stubborn weather pattern keeps storms in the forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Unsettled weather will linger through the weekend as an active weather pattern remains in place.

A weak cold front stalled across the region will lift north by Friday leaving warmer weather in place. In addition, tropical moisture will continue to stream into the Carolinas keeping the risk of showers and storms going through the weekend.

Tonight will be cloudy and muggy with a few showers and storms likely to blow in off the ocean. Temperatures will drop into the middle 70s by Friday morning.

Friday will be considerably warmer than the last few days, but still feature a risk of pop up showers and storms. A few downpours will be possible along the beaches during the morning hours followed by scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. Peaks of sunshine in between the downpours will lead to a warmer afternoon with temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 80s.

More of the same is on tap for the weekend with mainly afternoon and evening storms at times. Rain chances at 40% on Saturday will climb to 60% by Sunday. Weekend temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 each afternoon.