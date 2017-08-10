WMBF Investigates: The number of applicants for open teaching positions

An alleged attempted kidnapping in the Carolina Forest area earlier this week appears to be a “misguided prank,” according to police.More >>
The former deputy chief of police for the Horry County Police Department resigned earlier this year after an Internal Affairs investigation revealed that he lied about ordering an employee to drop 53 open investigations, documents show. HCPD originally announced that he retired after 33 years with the department.More >>
A WMBF News Viewer recently presented the investigative unit with a simple question, is the water in the pond at Broadway at the Beach tested and required to meet certain standards? The viewer pointed out the pond is used for recreation with the boat rides. Lake Broadway, as it is called, is the 23-acre centerpiece of an attraction that hosts millions of guests every year according to Burroughs & Chapin Company.More >>
Students in Florence School District One will be in class a week from Thursday, but the district still had 11 certified teaching positions to fill as of Wednesday.More >>
A lineman died after being electrocuted while working on a line Wednesday morning in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Ken Sealey.More >>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
"I did not want to make her relive this moment over and over again," said a tearful Andrea Swift, who described her daughter as "humiliated" and "really shaken" after the alleged incident.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
The woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.More >>
