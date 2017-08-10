Darlington congressman sponsors opioid prevention committee

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WMBF) – The House Opioid Abuse Prevention Study Committee has scheduled a public hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. in North Charleston, according to a press release.

The study was appointed by House Speaker Jay Lucas of District 65, Darlington. The committee is tasked with developing recommendations and preventative measures to protect Palmetto State residents from opioid addiction.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to hear public testimony from those who have personal experiences with opioid abuse and how it has impacted their lives, the press release stated.

The public hearing will be held at Trident Technical College at 7000 Rivers Ave, Building 920.

For more information on the committee and its framework, click here.

