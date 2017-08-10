Man charged in shooting of Robeson County man

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Lumberton police charged a man in connection with a shooting that injured a 30-year-old Fairmont man Thursday.

According to an LPD news release, the victim was shot in the torso and lower extremities just after midnight in the 1900 block of Eastwood Terrace.

Authorities charged Timothy Alford, 29, of Orrum, NC, with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. His bond was set at $10,000 and he is held at the Robeson County Detention Center.

Captain Terry Parker said the investigation has not determined a motive. Call LPD at 910-671-3845 with information on the case.

