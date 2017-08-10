Darlington County School District names acting superintendent

With Dr. Eddie Ingram’s recent resignation as superintendent of the Darlington County School District, the board of education named Dr. Bill Boyd Sr., current associate superintendent, acting superintendent, until it names an interim superintendent.More >>
Myrtle Beach police are looking for a man caught on surveillance video breaking into a Myrtle Beach bar and stealing liquor bottles Wednesday.More >>
Conway Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy who ran away from his home on Tuesday night. Corbin Faulk was last seen in the area of Elm Street in Conway, according to a Conway Police news release.More >>
A Myrtle Beach woman had a private dinner party Wednesday, but not just any party – it was hosted by Entenmann’s and the Harlem Globetrotters! Donna Czerkas got an exclusive performance from the Globetrotters, along with an autograph signing and lots of Entenmann's baked treats.More >>
DOVESVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Two armed men wearing masks robbed a Dollar General in Dovesville Wednesday night. Lieutenant Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said it happened about 9:30 p.m. The men fled on foot with an unknown amount of money. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.More >>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
The woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.More >>
An analysis released Thursday found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
