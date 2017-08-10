Darlington County School District names acting superintendent

DARLINGTON, (WMBF) – With Dr. Eddie Ingram’s recent resignation as superintendent of the Darlington County School District, the board of education named Dr. Bill Boyd Sr., current associate superintendent, acting superintendent, until it names an interim superintendent.

According to a DCSD news release, Ingram’s resignation is effective Aug. 20, but he will take leave for the remainder of his time with the district. He was named superintendent of Berkeley County Schools. Boyd will become acting superintendent in Darlington County effective immediately.

“The board of education is pleased Dr. Boyd has agreed to step into the leadership role during this crucial time of transition,” said Jamie Morphis, chairman of the Darlington County Board of Education. “His experience and knowledge will be invaluable as we move forward.”

Boyd has been with DCSD nearly 50 years, 25 of which were in administration. He served as a teacher, assistant principal, principal at several schools, transportation director, assistant to the superintendent, assistant superintendent for administration and associate superintendent.

“I appreciate the confidence of the board to allow me to step in during this time. We have a very capable staff in place, and we will rely on that experience as we prepare for a new school year,” said Dr. Bill Boyd. “We appreciate the efforts of Dr. Ingram. He brought many great ideas to the district, and we will build on those successes. Our focus will continue to be on every child, every day. We want the community to know we give 110 percent each day we are here.”

Boyd is on the Florence-Darlington Technical College Board of Directors, the McLeod Health Board of Trustees and the First Church of God Board of Trustees. He is a veteran of the United States Army, is married to Patricia White Boyd and they have four children.

