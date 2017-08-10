UPDATE: Runaway Conway teen is located, safe

Click here to visit a page devoted to missing persons in our area, with missing posters, links, and other resources to help find them.More >>
The former deputy chief of police for the Horry County Police Department resigned earlier this year after an Internal Affairs investigation revealed that he lied about ordering an employee to drop 53 open investigations, documents show. HCPD originally announced that he retired after 33 years with the department.More >>
A missing 16-year-old Conway boy who ran away from his home on Tuesday night has been located and is safe.More >>
Within the past four years, Hartsville has seen 40 new businesses open up with the help of multiple partnerships between the city and the state.More >>
Myrtle Beach city leaders and long-time business owners alike will say the city is what it is today because it was known as a family-friendly destination.More >>
A Florence man was arrested Thursday for allegedly possessing multiple images of child pornography.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
A Morgan County judge has ruled Alabama’s teacher-student sex law unconstitutional.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
Warren County Prosecutor Dave Fornshell revealed the sex Thursday of the newborn baby who he says was killed by her teenage mother.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
