UPDATE: Runaway Conway teen is located, safe

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Corbin Faulk. (Source: Conway Police)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A missing 16-year-old Conway boy who ran away from his home on Tuesday night has been located and is safe, according to Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department.

Before Thursday, Corbin Faulk had last been seen in the area of Elm Street in Conway, according to a Conway Police news release.

