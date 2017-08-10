Police looking for runaway teen missing from Conway since Tuesday

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy who ran away from his home on Tuesday night.

Corbin Faulk was last seen in the area of Elm Street in Conway, according to a Conway Police news release. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and a white ball cap. He is described by police as 6-feet-3-inches tall and 250 pounds in weight.

Anyone with information on Faulk’s location or who has come into contact with him is asked to call their local law enforcement or Conway PD at 843-248-1790.

