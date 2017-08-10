Myrtle Beach woman wins private party with the Harlem Globetrotters

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach woman had a private dinner party Wednesday, but not just any party – it was hosted by Entenmann’s and the Harlem Globetrotters!

Donna Czerkas got an exclusive performance from the Globetrotters, along with an autograph signing and lots of Entenmann's baked treats.

Entenmann's teamed up with the Harlem Globetrotters to call on fans across the nation to enter in the Entenmann's All - Star Sweepstakes.

"Yea, I played the lottery quite often, and you just never know. It's always a chance. Somebody's gotta get that prize, and I was the lucky one,” Czerkas said.



"It's a great opportunity that Entenmann's provided, and just like us, we created memories that last a lifetime, and they created memories that last a lifetime with this sweepstakes that they have,” said Globetrotter Anthony Atkinson. “And it goes all over the world…and for her to win it, and you know, be able to eat, come here and enjoy it with us, with Entenmann's, and bring her family and close friends in it means a lot to be here, and it feels good to be a part of it."



Over 300,000 Entenmann's fans entered, but only Czerkas won the grand prize.

