Masked, armed men rob Darlington County Dollar General

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Two armed men wearing masks robbed a Dollar General in Dovesville Wednesday night. (Source: Raycom Media) Two armed men wearing masks robbed a Dollar General in Dovesville Wednesday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

DOVESVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Two armed men wearing masks robbed a Dollar General in Dovesville Wednesday night.

Lieutenant Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said it happened about 9:30 p.m.

The men fled on foot with an unknown amount of money. Call DCSO 843-398-4501 with information.

