Florence named ‘number one place to age’

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - National attention is shining on a Pee Dee city – Realtor.com named Florence the number one place in the nation to "age in place."

The online resource said Florence is the perfect place for Baby Boomers and Gen-Xer's to settle down and age. Baby boomers and Gen-Xers cover anyone born before 1984.

Florence is selected for the number one spot because of several factors, but draws like the Florence Little Theater, Florence Civic Center, growing downtown, health care and housing help the city top the list.

The average home price in Florence is right around $165,000. The greater Florence Chamber of Commerce said it’s no surprise Florence hit that number one spot.

"No matter what season, you can canoe, you can go off and hike,” said Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce President Mike Miller. “Those things were all attractive to all those things they were looking for in the setting they were looking at. So should we be there, yeah, absolutely year number one."

Realtor.com also noted lower cost of living and low taxes as a plus. This morning a closer look now at what put a Pee Dee City in a number one spot in a national research poll.

Realtor.com looked at things like number of sunny days, number of golf clubs per capita, low cost of living, residents older than 65 and decided that Florence is the number one place in the nation to "age in place."

Florence beat out places like Vero Beach, Florida; Redding, California; and Shreveport, Louisiana.

Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce President Mike Miller said the online magazine called and asked him for a few comments for the article.

"I was obviously very interested as a chamber of commerce notable for sure,” Miller said. “We were waiting for the story to break, it's something we want to promote. I think a lot of people already know what the hidden secret is with Florence."

Most of the places listed in the top 10 were to coastal cities.

