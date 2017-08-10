Man breaks into Myrtle Beach bar, steals liquor bottles

Myrtle Beach police are looking for a man caught on surveillance video breaking into a Myrtle Beach bar and stealing liquor bottles Wednesday. (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are looking for a man caught on surveillance video breaking into a Myrtle Beach bar and stealing liquor bottles Wednesday.

According to a police report, officers responded to Shuckers Restaurant and Raw Bar at 300 North Kings Highway just after 7 a.m.

The owner said despite having changed the lock after a break-in the night before, he noticed the back door ajar when he got there.

On video, a man is seen breaking through the double wooden patio doors, making his way to the bar, picking out bottles of liquor and leaving out the back kitchen door. The bottles were Wild Turkey 101, Makers Mark and the house rum, worth a total of $80.

The suspect is described as standing five feet, eight inches and weighing 145 to 155 pounds. He’s between 25 and 35 years of age, has medium-length blonde hair and multiple tattoos on his upper back and shoulder area. He was wearing a white cut-off shirt, baggy shorts, sunglasses and sneakers.

Call MBPD at 843-918-1382 with information.

