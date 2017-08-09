Horry County boy, 8, spends birthday delivering gifts to those in the community

A local boy delivered gifts to those in the community on his birthday. (Source: Shannon Gilbert)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Most children look forward to receiving gifts on their birthday.

One local 8-year-old, however, was more excited to give them.

Earlier this week, young Christian spent his second consecutive birthday delivering gifts to members of the community. One stop was to the Horry County Police Department’s south precinct to drop off doughnuts.

There were also drop-ins to another police station, two fire stations, an area recycling center, the family’s church and the Grand Strand Humane Society, according to mom Shannon Gilbert.

She said Christian’s birthday wish lists have always been modest, leaving the family with few gift ideas to shop for.

“So instead of asking what he wanted to get, we started asking what he wanted to do,” Gilbert said via email. “He brought up giving gifts to other people and he worked out a list of where he wanted to go.”

Last year, Christian delivered doughnuts, cookies and pastries to first responders and others.

This year, there was a bonus. Officers at the Myrtle Beach Police Department directed Christian and his mom to the to the Myrtle Beach Train Depot, where they got to meet a retiring service dog.

“He had so much fun making his deliveries, he said he wants to do it every year,” Gilbert said.

Christian made those deliveries while wearing a shirt that said “Kindness Matters” and a huge smile.

