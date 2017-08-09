Myrtle Beach may expand Boardwalk to meet new high-rise hotels

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach officials discussed the two hotel towers going in on the north end of Ocean Boulevard during Wednesday’s Downtown Redevelopment Corporation meeting.

There is a push to expand the boardwalk to connect the towers with the rest of downtown.

"Well I think the boardwalk was just recognized as America's best boardwalk, so I think this is more of a good thing,” Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pederson said. “It's a greater experience. The hotels themselves really want to connect to the boardwalk because it's been such an asset."

Pederson added the idea to connect these towers to the boardwalk would not be a cost to the city, but rather just a part of each hotel's construction.

