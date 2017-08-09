CCU goes solar with new phone charging stations

New solar charging stations have come to Coastal Carolina University. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Campus is quiet before classes start this fall, but there's something new at Coastal Carolina University as students prepare to head back.

University employees have installed new solar charging stations on Prince Lawn. The solar technology is on the patio umbrellas in order to support sustainability while providing a powerful charge for students’ devices.

There are six ports available for anyone who needs to charge their phone or other devices while using solar power.

Not only is it a luxury, it also promotes clean energy.

