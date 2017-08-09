London-based company looks to reopen old Georgetown steel mill

There's a petition going around to cancel classes for students at Coastal Carolina University so they can have the opportunity to watch the solar eclipse.More >>
A London-based steel company is planning to reopen the old ArcelorMittal steel mill in Georgetown.More >>
First United Methodist Church in Myrtle Beach is hosting a “Back 2 School Blessing of the Community” event on August 16 at 5:30 p.m., according to a press release. The church will celebrate the end of summer with pizza and ice cream, followed by a time of blessing for schools and the education system. The event is free and open to the public.More >>
Congressman Tom Rice’s staff will host mobile office hours across South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District, according to a press release. The staff will be made available to help with issues involving federal agencies, Social Security benefits, the IRS and more.More >>
A study by Realtor.com has named Florence the number 1 place in America to “Age in Place.” Florence topped Macon, Georgia and Lake Havasu City, Arizona to take the top spot. With roughly 75 million baby boomers retiring daily, the study sought to identify the most desirable places for them to “live as they age.”More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.More >>
Police say the boy’s death appears to be a tragic accident, but they are still investigating and haven’t ruled out a negligence charge.More >>
Investigators have released raw video of a man they say loaded a rifle with his own ammunition and opened fire at a Ladson pawn shop.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
A woman is behind bars facing federal charges after search warrants in Lamar County led to hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of illegal drugs.More >>
A standoff with Lee County officials ended when a man shot himself in a burning car Wednesday morning.More >>
If you haven't heard of the myriad of things you should be worried about during Aug. 21's Total Solar Eclipse, then allow the South Carolina Department of Emergency Management to add another thing to worry about to your list.More >>
