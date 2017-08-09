London-based company looks to reopen old Georgetown steel mill

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A London-based steel company is planning to reopen the old ArcelorMittal steel mill in Georgetown.

A news conference was held Wednesday afternoon to address the potential reopening of the mill by Liberty House Group. The company operates steel and aluminum factories in the United Kingdom, Middle East and Asia.

Previously, the city had considered a mixed-use development on the site after it closed in 2015.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.