Deal Diva: Saving money on back to school sport physicals

Find all the news and information you need for the 2015-2016 school year hereMore >>
Every Wednesday at 4pm, Christel Bell brings you some great ways for you and your family to save money!More >>
Campus is quiet before classes start this fall, but there's something new at Coastal Carolina University as students prepare to head back.More >>
The inmate who escaped from the Marlboro County Detention Center last weekend was captured Wednesday in Dillon, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Cyril Kendrell Lowery, 28, was recaptured at around noon in Dillon near I-95 and Highway 9 by Dillon Police, Sheriff Lemon said, after escaping from the detention center Sunday morning.More >>
For Myrtle Beach city officials, the way to improve the reputation of areas like the downtown Superblock is to fix it up.More >>
There's a petition going around to cancel classes for students at Coastal Carolina University so they can have the opportunity to watch the solar eclipse.More >>
A London-based steel company is planning to reopen the old ArcelorMittal steel mill in Georgetown.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.More >>
A woman is behind bars facing federal charges after search warrants in Lamar County led to hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of illegal drugs.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
Police in Kentucky are looking for two suspects after a shoplifting incident turned violent.More >>
The parents of Kendrick Johnson have been ordered by a judge to pay nearly $300,000 in attorney fees to those they accused of killing their son and the parties they alleged to cover it up, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.More >>
