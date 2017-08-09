Deal Diva: Saving money on back to school sport physicals

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Before heading back to school, some students will need a sports physical to participate in schools athletics.

The Deal Diva did some checking to find out if prices do vary, and the best place to get the services needed.



At CVS Minute Clinic, the regular price for a sports physical is $69. However, for a limited time, the price is $49, which includes a $20 discount. The promotion ends in September, and these clinics allow you to see your wait time and also hold your place in line.

You can also schedule an appointment at the Walgreens Healthcare Clinic, where the price for a sports physical is $60.

Some area urgent care clinics are really reasonably priced for sports physicals.

At Strand Urgent Care the price is $40, which is the same for any of its three locations in Carolina Forest, Surfside Beach and Pawleys Island.

Doctor's Care offers sports physicals for $39. An online check-in is provided for patient convenience.

Beach Family and Urgent Care has a $25 fee for first-time patients. If your child is a patient, or has visited the clinic before, physicals are available at no cost.

