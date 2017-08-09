FIRST ALERT: Shower and storms chances stick around - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Shower and storms chances stick around

By Jamie Arnold, Chief Meteorologist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Unsettled weather will linger through the end of the work week with occasional chances of showers and storms. 

The combination of a stalled cold front nearby and abundant moisture will keep our weather on the gloomy side tonight.  Skies will remain cloudy with occasional passing light showers and areas of drizzle.  Temperatures will drop into the lower 70s by Thursday morning. 

The front will remain across the region on Thursday keeping the risk of showers and a few storms in the forecast, although skies will be a bit brighter with a few peaks of sunshine from time to time.  A shower will be possible at any time, but the greatest risk will come during the afternoon hours.  Temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 80s. 

Friday will be very similar with cloudy skies and times and a lingering chance of passing downpours and storms at times. 

By the weekend, we'll start to see a return to more typical August temperatures as readings climb into the upper 80s to near 90.  Humidity will remain on the high side and keep the chance of primarily afternoon and evening storms in the forecast. 

