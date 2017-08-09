Official identifies lineman who died after being electrocuted in Robeson Co.

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A lineman died after being electrocuted while working on a line Wednesday morning in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Ken Sealey.

The lineman who died has been identified as 24-year-old Matt Simpson, according to Stephanie Chavis, the Robeson County Fire Marshall and Emergency Management Director.

The accident happened around 11 a.m. on Fire Tower Road in the Fairmont area. Simpson was rushed to Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton, where he later died, Sealey said.

Sealey added Simpson was the only one injured in the incident. He was working with East Coast Electric in Pembroke.

According to Sealey, sheriff’s investigators were still on the scene at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.