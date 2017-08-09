Lineman dies after being electrocuted in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A lineman died after being electrocuted while working on a line Wednesday morning in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Ken Sealey.

The accident happened around 11 a.m. on Fire Tower Road in the Fairmont area. The man was rushed to Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton, where he later died, Sealey said.

He added the victim was the only one injured in the incident. The man was working with East Coast Electric in Pembroke.

According to Sealey, sheriff’s investigators were still on the scene at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

