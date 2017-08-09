NOAA increases odds of an active Atlantic hurricane season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We're already off to a fast start and NOAA expects more storms than normal to form during the 2017 hurricane season.

In this latest outlook from NOAA issued August 9th, the number of predicted named storms and major hurricanes has been bumped up. The numbers across the board are significantly higher than an average Atlantic hurricane season. NOAA forecasters now say there's a 60% chance of an above-average season, with only a 10% chance of the season ending with a below-average number of storms. Forecasters cited the active start to the season, warmer waters across the Atlantic, and the diminishing risk of an El Nino forming for the bump in numbers.

We've already seen six named storms this season with Tropical Storm Franklin on track to become the season's first Hurricane.