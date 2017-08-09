Inmate who escaped from Marlboro County jail Sunday recaptured in Dillon

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – The inmate who escaped from the Marlboro County Detention Center last weekend was captured Wednesday in Dillon, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Cyril Kendrell Lowery, 28, was recaptured at around noon in Dillon near I-95 and Highway 9 by Dillon Police, Sheriff Lemon said, after escaping from the detention center Sunday morning. The MCSO was notified and brought him to jail at around 1 p.m.

Lowery was arrested Friday in connection with a drug bust at a Bennettsville home. The drug bust happened after a domestic violence call on McQueen Street where police found drugs, a number of guns, and gunshots at the car of a woman associated with Lowery, Sheriff Lemon said.

MCSO received assistance in this case from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, South Carolina Highway Patrol, Florence County Sheriff's Office, Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, Dillon City and County, Marion City and County, and the Department of Natural Resources.

Lowery could be facing five to 20 years in prison, Sheriff Lemon added. No court date has been set to Lowry.

Five people were arrested in connection with Lowery’s escape; Anthony Norris, Betty Norris and John Norris were booked Sunday on charges of obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact. According to the MCSO, all three were released on a $25,000 dollar surety bond.

On Monday, Kasey Norris and Brian Blackmon were each charged with harboring an escaped convict, according to jail officials. Kasey Norris also faces a count of unlawful carrying of a pistol. Kasey Norris is still in jail on a $100,000 dollar bond and Blackmon's bond was denied.

