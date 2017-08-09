TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident with injuries blocks River Oaks Blvd. at Waccamaw Dr.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An accident with injuries is blocking the intersection of River Oaks Boulevard and Waccamaw Drive, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred at about 12:47 p.m. Wednesday on the roadway, located just off Highway 501 in Horry County, according to online information from the SCHP.

A WMBF News employee who drove by the scene said three police cars were there.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.