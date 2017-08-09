First United Methodist Church in MB hosting 'Back 2 School Blessing of the Community' event

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – First United Methodist Church in Myrtle Beach is hosting a “Back 2 School Blessing of the Community” event on August 16 at 5:30 p.m., according to a press release.

The church will celebrate the end of summer with pizza and ice cream, followed by a time of blessing for schools and the education system.

The event is free and open to the public.

First United Methodist Church in Myrtle Beach is located at 904 65th Ave N.

