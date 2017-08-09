L. Mae Boutique wins $50,000 contest, plans to open in Florence

L. Mae Boutique started as a part-time hobby, became an online business and grew into three brick-and-mortar stores two towns.More >>
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for its citizen’s academy, aimed at helping identify problems, develop solutions and reduce crime.More >>
Here’s a brain teaser one of our employees recently learned while on a cruise. Fifteen straws are laid out to make the mathematical expression: I + II + III = 4 By moving only one straw, how do you make that expression mathematically correct?More >>
Horry County firefighters assisted after a Marine helicopter had to make an emergency landing Tuesday due to a mechanical issue. “From time to time we, in the fire service, respond to unusual calls,” states a Facebook post from Horry County Fire Rescue Station 24.More >>
A decomposed male body was found in the wooded area near the end of Leggett Street in Lumberton Tuesday night, and the death is being investigated as a homicide.More >>
Police say the boy’s death appears to be a tragic accident, but they are still investigating and haven’t ruled out a negligence charge.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Video of the incident shows the man take off his shirt and leap over the counter after an argument.More >>
The 18-year-old teenager accused of killing, burning and burying her own newborn baby in her backyard is waking up under house arrest this morning.More >>
For the first time ever, chocolate glazed doughnuts will be available at Krispy Kreme.More >>
Netflix took a huge hit Tuesday when Disney announced plans to pull its movies from the streaming service and start its own product.More >>
Because of the active season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is more likely that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal.More >>
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.More >>
A parent in Plantation Lakes is warning neighbors after her several people allegedly drove up to her son as he was walking home and attempted to kidnap him. Dr. Barb Horn said her son was walking back from the clubhouse with his friend when a black Yukon SUV pulled up to her son. She said about four teenagers were inside the vehicle with bandanas over their mouths and hoods over their heads.More >>
Distracted driving continues to be growing issue for the state of Texas which is why new drivers can expect one more requirement before getting a license.More >>
