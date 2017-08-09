Rep. Tom Rice's staff to host mobile office hours - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Rep. Tom Rice's staff to host mobile office hours

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
Source: Press Release Source: Press Release

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Congressman Tom Rice’s staff will host mobile office hours across South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District, according to a press release.

The staff will be made available to help with issues involving federal agencies, Social Security benefits, the IRS and more.

For additional details regarding mobile office hours, contact the Pee Dee District Office at 843-679-9781 or the Grand Strand District Office at 843-445-6459.  

Wednesday, August 23

Conway Mobile Office

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

County Complex Building

1301 Second Ave.

Conway, SC 29526

*Occurs the 4th Wednesday of every month

Tuesday, August 29

Johnsonville Mobile Office

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Johnsonville City Hall

111 W. Broadway Street

Johnsonville, SC 29555

Pamplico Mobile Office

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Pamplico Public Library

100 East Main Street

Pamplico, SC 29583

Wednesday, August 30

Coward Mobile Office

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Coward City Hall – Court Room

3720 US-52

Coward, SC 29530

Timmonsville Mobile Office

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Timmonsville Library – Meeting Room

298 W. Smith Street

Timmonsville, SC 29161

Thursday, August 31

Hartsville Mobile Office

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Hartsville City Hall – City Council Chamber

100 E. Carolina Avenue

Hartsville, SC 29550

Darlington Mobile Office

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Darlington City Municipal Court Building – Old City Hall Council Chamber

400 Pearl Street

Darlington, SC 29532

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • First United Methodist Church in MB hosting 'Back 2 School Blessing of the Community' event

    First United Methodist Church in MB hosting 'Back 2 School Blessing of the Community' event

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-08-09 19:51:08 GMT
    Source: Press ReleaseSource: Press Release

    First United Methodist Church in Myrtle Beach is hosting a “Back 2 School Blessing of the Community” event on August 16 at 5:30 p.m., according to a press release. The church will celebrate the end of summer with pizza and ice cream, followed by a time of blessing for schools and the education system. The event is free and open to the public.

    More >>

    First United Methodist Church in Myrtle Beach is hosting a “Back 2 School Blessing of the Community” event on August 16 at 5:30 p.m., according to a press release. The church will celebrate the end of summer with pizza and ice cream, followed by a time of blessing for schools and the education system. The event is free and open to the public.

    More >>

  • Rep. Tom Rice's staff to host mobile office hours

    Rep. Tom Rice's staff to host mobile office hours

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 3:50 PM EDT2017-08-09 19:50:27 GMT
    Source: Press ReleaseSource: Press Release

    Congressman Tom Rice’s staff will host mobile office hours across South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District, according to a press release. The staff will be made available to help with issues involving federal agencies, Social Security benefits, the IRS and more.

    More >>

    Congressman Tom Rice’s staff will host mobile office hours across South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District, according to a press release. The staff will be made available to help with issues involving federal agencies, Social Security benefits, the IRS and more.

    More >>

  • Study finds Florence as number 1 place in America to 'Age in Place'

    Study finds Florence as number 1 place in America to 'Age in Place'

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-08-09 19:49:34 GMT
    Source: Realtor.comSource: Realtor.com

    A study by Realtor.com has named Florence the number 1 place in America to “Age in Place.”  Florence topped Macon, Georgia and Lake Havasu City, Arizona to take the top spot. With roughly 75 million baby boomers retiring daily, the study sought to identify the most desirable places for them to “live as they age.”

    More >>

    A study by Realtor.com has named Florence the number 1 place in America to “Age in Place.”  Florence topped Macon, Georgia and Lake Havasu City, Arizona to take the top spot. With roughly 75 million baby boomers retiring daily, the study sought to identify the most desirable places for them to “live as they age.”

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly