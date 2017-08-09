Rep. Tom Rice's staff to host mobile office hours

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Congressman Tom Rice’s staff will host mobile office hours across South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District, according to a press release.

The staff will be made available to help with issues involving federal agencies, Social Security benefits, the IRS and more.

For additional details regarding mobile office hours, contact the Pee Dee District Office at 843-679-9781 or the Grand Strand District Office at 843-445-6459.

Wednesday, August 23

Conway Mobile Office

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

County Complex Building

1301 Second Ave.

Conway, SC 29526

*Occurs the 4th Wednesday of every month

Tuesday, August 29

Johnsonville Mobile Office

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Johnsonville City Hall

111 W. Broadway Street

Johnsonville, SC 29555

Pamplico Mobile Office

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Pamplico Public Library

100 East Main Street

Pamplico, SC 29583

Wednesday, August 30

Coward Mobile Office

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Coward City Hall – Court Room

3720 US-52

Coward, SC 29530

Timmonsville Mobile Office

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Timmonsville Library – Meeting Room

298 W. Smith Street

Timmonsville, SC 29161

Thursday, August 31

Hartsville Mobile Office

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Hartsville City Hall – City Council Chamber

100 E. Carolina Avenue

Hartsville, SC 29550

Darlington Mobile Office

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Darlington City Municipal Court Building – Old City Hall Council Chamber

400 Pearl Street

Darlington, SC 29532

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.