City council creates plan for 'unparalleled quality of life'

First United Methodist Church in Myrtle Beach is hosting a “Back 2 School Blessing of the Community” event on August 16 at 5:30 p.m., according to a press release. The church will celebrate the end of summer with pizza and ice cream, followed by a time of blessing for schools and the education system. The event is free and open to the public.More >>
Congressman Tom Rice’s staff will host mobile office hours across South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District, according to a press release. The staff will be made available to help with issues involving federal agencies, Social Security benefits, the IRS and more.More >>
A study by Realtor.com has named Florence the number 1 place in America to “Age in Place.” Florence topped Macon, Georgia and Lake Havasu City, Arizona to take the top spot. With roughly 75 million baby boomers retiring daily, the study sought to identify the most desirable places for them to “live as they age.”More >>
City councils vision for the future of Myrtle Beach is outlined in their strategic plan they put together called an unparalleled quality of life. City leaders started working on this plan two years ago.More >>
A lineman died after being electrocuted while working on a line Wednesday morning in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Ken Sealey.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.More >>
Police say the boy’s death appears to be a tragic accident, but they are still investigating and haven’t ruled out a negligence charge.More >>
Video of the incident shows the man take off his shirt and leap over the counter after an argument.More >>
A woman is behind bars facing federal charges after search warrants in Lamar County led to hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of illegal drugs.More >>
A parent in Plantation Lakes is warning neighbors after her several people allegedly drove up to her son as he was walking home and attempted to kidnap him. Dr. Barb Horn said her son was walking back from the clubhouse with his friend when a black Yukon SUV pulled up to her son. She said about four teenagers were inside the vehicle with bandanas over their mouths and hoods over their heads.More >>
Police in Kentucky are looking for two suspects after a shoplifting incident turned violent.More >>
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.More >>
