Study finds Florence as number 1 place in America to 'Age in Place'

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A study by Realtor.com has named Florence the number 1 place in America to “Age in Place.”

Florence beat out Macon, Georgia and Lake Havasu City, Arizona to take the top spot.

With roughly 75 million baby boomers retiring daily, the study sought to identify the most desirable places for them to “live as they age.”

The real estate listing site defines “aging in place” as buying homes for the long-term and modifying them as needed so independent living can continue if possible.

"Our current generation of boomers don’t want to do those for-old people things," says Jana Lynott, senior policy adviser on livable communities for AARP. "We encourage [people to consider] neighborhoods where you can walk to a variety of services you access on a daily basis, like banks, public transportation, shopping, restaurants."

To determine the best places to age in place, Realtor.com took the 300 largest metros and evaluated them for health services and affordability, while making sure these locations were places where retirees would want to live. The list was limited to one per state to ensure geographic diversity.

Below are the final criteria used:

Number of homes already adapted for seniors, looking at realtor.com listings with keywords like "universal design," "ground-floor master suite," "senior-friendly," and "no-step entry"

Percentage of residents older than 65

Low cost of living

Number of home health aides per senior

Number of hospitals per capita

Number of senior centers per capita

Number of singles 55 and up

Number of sunny days

Number of golf courses per capita

