Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy aims to solve problems, reduce crime

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for its citizen’s academy, aimed at helping identify problems, develop solutions and reduce crime.

According to a GCSO news release, classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday between Sept. 26 and Nov. 21, except Halloween. They’ll be at the sheriff’s office substation in Litchfield Exchange at 14363 Ocean Highway in Pawleys Island.

“The citizen academy is not designed to turn a person into a law enforcement officer,” said Lane Cribb. “However, it will educate them on the day-to-day operations of a law enforcement agency. The academy will give them an appreciation of what officers do and the decisions they must make.”

Applicants are at least 18, have a valid driver’s license and undergo a background investigation and criminal history check. The deadline to apply is Sept. 12.

Click here and select the citizen’s academy link to print an application form, then submit it at the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at 430 North Fraser Street in Georgetown or to the sheriff's office substation in Pawleys Island.

