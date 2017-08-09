This brain teaser drove our staff nuts – can you solve it?

Here's the solution - you move one of the straws from the "II" to form a "plus" sign in the middle of the "III," making it: "1+1+1+1=4" - easy! (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Here’s a brain teaser one of our employees recently learned while on a cruise.

Fifteen straws are laid out to make the mathematical expression: I + II + III = 4

By moving only one straw, how do you make that expression mathematically correct? You can't add or remove any straws - you can only move one.

Give up? You’ll be kicking yourself once you see the solution.

The answer is: move one of the straws forming the “II” to make a “plus” sign out of the middle straw that formed the “III.”

The expression then becomes: 1 + 1 + 1 + 1 = 4, which is both mathematically correct, and using consistent numerical figures, as opposed to the mix of Arabic and Roman numerals.

One of our employees had an alternate solution – move any of the straws to make the “=” a “≠,” or “does not equal” sign – but that’s a bit of cheat, don’t you think? Did you come up with a different solution?

