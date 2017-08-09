This brain teaser drove our staff nuts – can you solve it? - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

This brain teaser drove our staff nuts – can you solve it?

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Here's the brain teaser - make the math equation correct by moving just one of the 15 straws. (Source: WMBF News) Here's the brain teaser - make the math equation correct by moving just one of the 15 straws. (Source: WMBF News)
Here's the solution - you move one of the straws from the "II" to form a "plus" sign in the middle of the "III," making it: "1+1+1+1=4" - easy! (Source: WMBF News) Here's the solution - you move one of the straws from the "II" to form a "plus" sign in the middle of the "III," making it: "1+1+1+1=4" - easy! (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Here’s a brain teaser one of our employees recently learned while on a cruise.

Fifteen straws are laid out to make the mathematical expression: I + II + III = 4

By moving only one straw, how do you make that expression mathematically correct? You can't add or remove any straws - you can only move one.

Give up? You’ll be kicking yourself once you see the solution.

The answer is: move one of the straws forming the “II” to make a “plus” sign out of the middle straw that formed the “III.”

The expression then becomes: 1 + 1 + 1 + 1 = 4, which is both mathematically correct, and using consistent numerical figures, as opposed to the mix of Arabic and Roman numerals.

One of our employees had an alternate solution – move any of the straws to make the “=” a “≠,” or “does not equal” sign – but that’s a bit of cheat, don’t you think? Did you come up with a different solution?

Have a unique brain teaser of your own? Share it on the WMBF News Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • This brain teaser drove our staff nuts – can you solve it?

    This brain teaser drove our staff nuts – can you solve it?

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 10:31 AM EDT2017-08-09 14:31:31 GMT
    Here's the brain teaser - make the math equation correct by moving just one of the 15 straws. (Source: WMBF News)Here's the brain teaser - make the math equation correct by moving just one of the 15 straws. (Source: WMBF News)

    Here’s a brain teaser one of our employees recently learned while on a cruise. Fifteen straws are laid out to make the mathematical expression: I + II + III = 4 By moving only one straw, how do you make that expression mathematically correct?

    More >>

    Here’s a brain teaser one of our employees recently learned while on a cruise. Fifteen straws are laid out to make the mathematical expression: I + II + III = 4 By moving only one straw, how do you make that expression mathematically correct?

    More >>

  • Horry County firefighters assist Marine helicopter after emergency landing

    Horry County firefighters assist Marine helicopter after emergency landing

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 9:15 AM EDT2017-08-09 13:15:32 GMT
    An HCFR crew helped repair a Marine helicopter after an emergency landing Tuesday. (Source: HCFR St. 24 - The ATL Facebook page)An HCFR crew helped repair a Marine helicopter after an emergency landing Tuesday. (Source: HCFR St. 24 - The ATL Facebook page)

    Horry County firefighters assisted after a Marine helicopter had to make an emergency landing Tuesday due to a mechanical issue. “From time to time we, in the fire service, respond to unusual calls,” states a Facebook post from Horry County Fire Rescue Station 24.

    More >>

    Horry County firefighters assisted after a Marine helicopter had to make an emergency landing Tuesday due to a mechanical issue. “From time to time we, in the fire service, respond to unusual calls,” states a Facebook post from Horry County Fire Rescue Station 24.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Police locate body in Lumberton, investigating case as homicide

    Police locate body in Lumberton, investigating case as homicide

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 9:01 AM EDT2017-08-09 13:01:59 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A decomposed male body was found in the wooded area near the end of Leggett Street in Lumberton Tuesday night, and the death is being investigated as a homicide.

    More >>

    A decomposed male body was found in the wooded area near the end of Leggett Street in Lumberton Tuesday night, and the death is being investigated as a homicide.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly