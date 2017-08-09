Horry County firefighters assist Marine helicopter after emergency landing

Here’s a brain teaser one of our employees recently learned while on a cruise. Fifteen straws are laid out to make the mathematical expression: I + II + III = 4 By moving only one straw, how do you make that expression mathematically correct?More >>
Horry County firefighters assisted after a Marine helicopter had to make an emergency landing Tuesday due to a mechanical issue. “From time to time we, in the fire service, respond to unusual calls,” states a Facebook post from Horry County Fire Rescue Station 24.More >>
A decomposed male body was found in the wooded area near the end of Leggett Street in Lumberton Tuesday night, and the death is being investigated as a homicide.More >>
Cocaine, crack, fentanyl, marijuana, a stolen gun, ammunition, a stolen television and $1,600 in cash was recovered from a home on Blount Street in Conway after a search warrant was executed there Tuesday following complaints of suspicious activity. Two men were arrested and charged.More >>
The Florence School District One held its first public forum Tuesday night at the Poyner Adult Education Center to present a $277 million property tax referendum to pay for school improvement projects.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Video of the incident shows the man take off his shirt and leap over the counter after an argument.More >>
Police say the boy’s death appears to be a tragic accident, but they are still investigating and haven’t ruled out a negligence charge.More >>
The Total Solar Eclipse happens in less than two weeks and the once-in-a-lifetime event could draw one million visitors to South Carolina, which means traffic could be a problem.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
A parent in Plantation Lakes is warning neighbors after her several people allegedly drove up to her son as he was walking home and attempted to kidnap him. Dr. Barb Horn said her son was walking back from the clubhouse with his friend when a black Yukon SUV pulled up to her son. She said about four teenagers were inside the vehicle with bandanas over their mouths and hoods over their heads.More >>
For the first time ever, chocolate glazed doughnuts will be available at Krispy Kreme.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.More >>
The suspects in a violent, viral assault at a chicken restaurant in Baxley were in front of a superior court judge Tuesday afternoon.More >>
