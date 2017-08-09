Horry County firefighters assist Marine helicopter after emergency landing

An HCFR crew helped repair a Marine helicopter after an emergency landing Tuesday. (Source: HCFR St. 24 - The ATL Facebook page)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County firefighters assisted after a Marine helicopter had to make an emergency landing Tuesday due to a mechanical issue.

“From time to time we, in the fire service, respond to unusual calls,” states a Facebook post from Horry County Fire Rescue Station 24. “Today the guys at Sta. 24 responded to a field off of Ridge Rd. to help assist a CH-53 from New River Marine Base.”

The crews helped make repairs after the helicopter had to make an emergency landing due to a mechanical issue, and the helicopter was able to lift back off.

“We were glad to be able to help those that serve our country and spend a little bit of time with them,” the post states.

