Police locate body in Lumberton, investigating case as homicide

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A decomposed male body was found in the wooded area near the end of Leggett Street in Lumberton Tuesday night, and the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers with the Lumberton Police department located the body at around 10 p.m., according to a news release from the Lumberton Police Department. Detectives and agents from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation worked the crime scene, and are handling the case as a homicide based on evidence at the scene.

Due to the decomposition, a positive identification could not be made at this time, officials said. The body will be sent to a medical examiner for identification and to determine the cause of death.

It is not believed to be the body of Eric Evans, who was reported missing over a week ago, the release states.

Anyone with information about the investigation should contact Detective Y. Pitts or Detective L. Hinson.

