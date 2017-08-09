Myrtle Beach police station to be added to Ocean Boulevard - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach police station to be added to Ocean Boulevard

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The Myrtle Beach Police Department will add a workstation on Ocean Boulevard. (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government) The Myrtle Beach Police Department will add a workstation on Ocean Boulevard. (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department will add a workstation on Ocean Boulevard.

According to a Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook post, the announcement came at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The station will be in place in about two weeks, after the department receives permission from the property owner. It will provide a visible police presence on the boulevard, give officers a place to write reports and meet with the public.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Drugs, gun, stolen TV, cash found at Conway home; 2 men arrested

    Drugs, gun, stolen TV, cash found at Conway home; 2 men arrested

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 8:37 AM EDT2017-08-09 12:37:00 GMT
    Drugs recovered from the home. (Source: Conway Police)Drugs recovered from the home. (Source: Conway Police)

    Cocaine, crack, fentanyl, marijuana, a stolen gun, ammunition, a stolen television and $1,600 in cash was recovered from a home on Blount Street in Conway after a search warrant was executed there Tuesday following complaints of suspicious activity. Two men were arrested and charged.

    More >>

    Cocaine, crack, fentanyl, marijuana, a stolen gun, ammunition, a stolen television and $1,600 in cash was recovered from a home on Blount Street in Conway after a search warrant was executed there Tuesday following complaints of suspicious activity. Two men were arrested and charged.

    More >>

  • Residents talk potential multi-million-dollar tax referendum for Florence One School District

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 8:30 AM EDT2017-08-09 12:30:58 GMT
    Florence One Schools holding a public forum to present the $277 million tax referundum.Florence One Schools holding a public forum to present the $277 million tax referundum.

    The Florence School District One held its first public forum Tuesday night at the Poyner Adult Education Center to present a $277 million property tax referendum to pay for school improvement projects.

    More >>

    The Florence School District One held its first public forum Tuesday night at the Poyner Adult Education Center to present a $277 million property tax referendum to pay for school improvement projects.

    More >>

  • Myrtle Beach police station to be added to Ocean Boulevard

    Myrtle Beach police station to be added to Ocean Boulevard

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 8:07 AM EDT2017-08-09 12:07:32 GMT
    The Myrtle Beach Police Department will add a workstation on Ocean Boulevard. (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government)The Myrtle Beach Police Department will add a workstation on Ocean Boulevard. (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government)

    The Myrtle Beach Police Department will add a workstation on Ocean Boulevard. 

    More >>

    The Myrtle Beach Police Department will add a workstation on Ocean Boulevard. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly