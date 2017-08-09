Crews respond to house fire in Horry County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Crews respond to house fire in Horry County

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue are working a house fire Wednesday morning.

According to a HCFR tweet, firefighters were still on scene in the 1900 block of Burcale Road as of 7 a.m. after arriving at 6 a.m.

No one was inside at the time of the fire, which started in the garage. The cause is under investigation.

    The Florence School District One held its first public forum Tuesday night at the Poyner Adult Education Center to present a $277 million property tax referendum to pay for school improvement projects.

    The Myrtle Beach Police Department will add a workstation on Ocean Boulevard. 

