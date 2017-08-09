Crews respond to house fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue are working a house fire Wednesday morning.

According to a HCFR tweet, firefighters were still on scene in the 1900 block of Burcale Road as of 7 a.m. after arriving at 6 a.m.

No one was inside at the time of the fire, which started in the garage. The cause is under investigation.

