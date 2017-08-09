2018 Myrtle Beach food truck dates announced

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival will return April 20 and 21, 2018, bigger than last year and promising live entertainment, beer gardens, kid’s activities, artisans and business exhibitors.

According to a city news release, organizers will grow the festival to two days after the success of the inaugural event, running from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

It will be free to attend at the Oceanfront Boardwalk District at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place between Eighth and Ninth avenues north.

Organizers also requested a special event permit for the 2018 Myrtle Beach Seafood Festival for Oct. 5 and 6.

