2018 Myrtle Beach food truck dates announced - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

2018 Myrtle Beach food truck dates announced

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The 2017 Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival (Source: MyrtleBeachBoarwalk.com) The 2017 Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival (Source: MyrtleBeachBoarwalk.com)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival will return April 20 and 21, 2018, bigger than last year and promising live entertainment, beer gardens, kid’s activities, artisans and business exhibitors.

According to a city news release, organizers will grow the festival to two days after the success of the inaugural event, running from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

It will be free to attend at the Oceanfront Boardwalk District at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place between Eighth and Ninth avenues north.

Organizers also requested a special event permit for the 2018 Myrtle Beach Seafood Festival for Oct. 5 and 6.

Find more information here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Drugs, gun, stolen TV, cash found at Conway home; 2 men arrested

    Drugs, gun, stolen TV, cash found at Conway home; 2 men arrested

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 8:37 AM EDT2017-08-09 12:37:00 GMT
    Drugs recovered from the home. (Source: Conway Police)Drugs recovered from the home. (Source: Conway Police)

    Cocaine, crack, fentanyl, marijuana, a stolen gun, ammunition, a stolen television and $1,600 in cash was recovered from a home on Blount Street in Conway after a search warrant was executed there Tuesday following complaints of suspicious activity. Two men were arrested and charged.

    More >>

    Cocaine, crack, fentanyl, marijuana, a stolen gun, ammunition, a stolen television and $1,600 in cash was recovered from a home on Blount Street in Conway after a search warrant was executed there Tuesday following complaints of suspicious activity. Two men were arrested and charged.

    More >>

  • Residents talk potential multi-million-dollar tax referendum for Florence One School District

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 8:30 AM EDT2017-08-09 12:30:58 GMT
    Florence One Schools holding a public forum to present the $277 million tax referundum.Florence One Schools holding a public forum to present the $277 million tax referundum.

    The Florence School District One held its first public forum Tuesday night at the Poyner Adult Education Center to present a $277 million property tax referendum to pay for school improvement projects.

    More >>

    The Florence School District One held its first public forum Tuesday night at the Poyner Adult Education Center to present a $277 million property tax referendum to pay for school improvement projects.

    More >>

  • Myrtle Beach police station to be added to Ocean Boulevard

    Myrtle Beach police station to be added to Ocean Boulevard

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 8:07 AM EDT2017-08-09 12:07:32 GMT
    The Myrtle Beach Police Department will add a workstation on Ocean Boulevard. (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government)The Myrtle Beach Police Department will add a workstation on Ocean Boulevard. (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government)

    The Myrtle Beach Police Department will add a workstation on Ocean Boulevard. 

    More >>

    The Myrtle Beach Police Department will add a workstation on Ocean Boulevard. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly