Armed robbers get away with over $16,000 from Carolina Pancake House

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An employee of Carolina Pancake House in Myrtle Beach told police he was held at gunpoint as three men robbed the restaurant Tuesday morning.

According to a Myrtle Beach police report, officers responded to 2800 North Kings Highway around 5:20 a.m. The man said he just got to the restaurant to open for the day when the three men broke into the back door.

When one of the suspects pointed a gun at him and forced him to the ground, he heard what sounded like a gunshot near his head. He said the suspect took $150 from his wallet and asked how to open the register and safes. They then left the restaurant with the safes and over $16,000.

Call MBPD at 843-918-1382 with information.

