Armed robbers get away with over $16,000 from Carolina Pancake House

An employee of Carolina Pancake House on North Kings Highway told police he was held at gunpoint as three men robbed the restaurant Tuesday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An employee of Carolina Pancake House in Myrtle Beach told police he was held at gunpoint as three men robbed the restaurant Tuesday morning.

According to a Myrtle Beach police report, officers responded to 2800 North Kings Highway around 5:20 a.m. The man said he just got to the restaurant to open for the day when the three men broke into the back door.

When one of the suspects pointed a gun at him and forced him to the ground, he heard what sounded like a gunshot near his head. He said the suspect took $150 from his wallet and asked how to open the register and safes. They then left the restaurant with the safes and over $16,000.

Call MBPD at 843-918-1382 with information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.