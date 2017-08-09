Armed robbers get away with over $16,000 from Carolina Pancake House

The Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival will return April 20 and 21, 2018, bigger than last year and promising live entertainment, beer gardens, kid’s activities, artisans and business exhibitors.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival will return April 20 and 21, 2018, bigger than last year and promising live entertainment, beer gardens, kid’s activities, artisans and business exhibitors.More >>
An employee of Carolina Pancake House on North Kings Highway told police he was held at gunpoint as three men robbed the restaurant Tuesday morning.More >>
An employee of Carolina Pancake House on North Kings Highway told police he was held at gunpoint as three men robbed the restaurant Tuesday morning.More >>
Most of us want a house, a car and a good job with benefits.More >>
Most of us want a house, a car and a good job with benefits.More >>
The Conway Police Department is has taken on a project that should benefit the entire community. But, they can’t do it alone. The department is putting out a survey to find ways to improve their relationship with the community.More >>
The Conway Police Department is has taken on a project that should benefit the entire community. But, they can’t do it alone. The department is putting out a survey to find ways to improve their relationship with the community.More >>
If you’ve ever dreamed of owning your own island to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, you may be in luck. Nested into the coast of Charleston, South Carolina, lies Long Island. You won’t find a house on this island, but instead, tons of history and wildlife like mink, dolphins, bald eagles, and more. The island is owned by John Nichols, who’s looking to turn the property over to the right buyer.More >>
If you’ve ever dreamed of owning your own island to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, you may be in luck. Nested into the coast of Charleston, South Carolina, lies Long Island. You won’t find a house on this island, but instead, tons of history and wildlife like mink, dolphins, bald eagles, and more. The island is owned by John Nichols, who’s looking to turn the property over to the right buyer.More >>
Video of the incident shows the man take off his shirt and leap over the counter after an argument.More >>
Video of the incident shows the man take off his shirt and leap over the counter after an argument.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
A young couple were killed in a car accident a day after their wedding in Kansas.More >>
A young couple were killed in a car accident a day after their wedding in Kansas.More >>
North Korea is threatening to launch a preemptive strike against Guam, hours after the Trump administration warned the rogue nation to drop its threats against the United States or face "fire and fury."More >>
North Korea is threatening to launch a preemptive strike against Guam, hours after the Trump administration warned the rogue nation to drop its threats against the United States or face "fire and fury."More >>
The suspects in a violent, viral assault at a chicken restaurant in Baxley were in front of a superior court judge Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The suspects in a violent, viral assault at a chicken restaurant in Baxley were in front of a superior court judge Tuesday afternoon.More >>