Five arrested in connection with weekend escape of Marlboro County inmate

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Five people have been arrested in connection with the weekend escape of an inmate from the Marlboro County Detention Center, according to Sheriff Charles Lemon.

Officials with the Marlboro County Detention Center confirmed that Anthony Norris, Betty Norris and John Norris were booked Sunday on charges of obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact.

On Monday, Kasey Norris and Brian Blackmon were each charged with harboring an escaped convict, according to jail officials. Kasey Norris also faces a count of unlawful carrying of a pistol.

It is unclear if the four Norris suspects are related.

The arrests were tied to the Sunday morning escape of Cyril Kendrell Lowery, 28, who was arrested Friday in connection with a drug bust at a Bennettsville home.

Lowery remains at large.

