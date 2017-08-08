CCU grad accidentally texts Columbia real estate agent, social media loves response

A text exchange between two strangers resulted in a lot of positive responses on social media. (Source: Roger Hawkins)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Being in the real estate business, Columbia resident Roger Hawkins is used to getting random texts and calls.

The one he got Friday afternoon, however, turned out to be a little different.

While sitting at a stoplight, Hawkins received a photo via text message of two young men wearing their caps and gowns for college graduation.

The sender was Coastal Carolina University grad Justin Campbell and Hawkins was not the intended receiver – it was a wrong number.

Hawkins could have let the text go, but instead, he took a thumbs-up selfie and texted it, along with a congratulatory message and a link to motivational speeches. That seemed to be it.

“The light turned green and I just went on my way,” Hawkins said.

Campbell, and social media, didn’t forget. The grad tweeted screen grabs of the text exchange on Twitter. By the next day, the tweet was on its way to great heights.

Hawkins said he received a text showing the tweet and a message that “Twitter loves you.”

By Tuesday night, Campbell’s tweet of the accidental text exchange amassed more than 93,800 likes and over 32,700 retweets. It also led to stories on Buzzfeed and the Today Show, as well as countless well-wishes from newfound social media friends.

“It has come in waves,” Hawkins said of the response. “That initial response, of course it made me smile.”

Campbell’s tweet did inadvertently include Hawkins’ phone number, resulting in his getting hundreds of texts from random strangers seeking advice.

One, he said, was from someone asking for advice dealing with anxiety ahead of their audition for the return of “American Idol.”

“It’s been cool,” Hawkins said about the requests for advice.

Attempts to reach Campbell were unsuccessful on Tuesday.

As for their future, Hawkins said he and the CCU grad haven’t yet met in person, but feels the time is coming soon.

“We’re waiting for Ellen,” Hawkins said.

See the segment from NBC’s Today Show below:

Accidentally sent these pics to the wrong number yesterday. The response was legit tho???????... Really made me smile pic.twitter.com/WDo0G0pOiY — King Bob (@YoungGus10) August 5, 2017

