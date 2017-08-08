FIRST ALERT: Franklin heads for Mexico, watching what may become - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Franklin heads for Mexico, watching what may become 'Gert'

By Jamie Arnold, Chief Meteorologist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)  The tropics remain active with Tropical Storm Franklin in the southern Gulf of Mexico and what may soon become 'Gert' in the central Atlantic. 

Tropical storm Franklin made it's first landfall in Mexico early Tuesday morning just south of Cozumel and Cancun.  After some weakening over land, Franklin will likely re-intensify over the southern Gulf of Mexico through early Thursday and is likely to become a strong tropical storm.  There is a small window of opportunity where Franklin could briefly reach hurricane strength. Franklin will make a second landfall in Mexico, well south of the US border by Thursday. 

A second system across the central Atlantic has the potential to become 'Gert' by the weekend.  Conditions around this feature are unfavorable for tropical development now, but that will likely change as it moves westward over the next several days.  Several of the more reliable forecast models suggest development of the system by Friday or Saturday.  

Long term forecast models show a wide spread in the potential location of the system, but the general idea is for the potential storm to re-curve east of the US east coast. 

Check out Jamie's latest video tropical update for more. 

