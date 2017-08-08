TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned dump truck blocking traffic on U.S. 378 in Conway area

An overturned dump truck blocked traffic Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 378 in the Conway area. (Source: Fawne O'Guin)

An overturned dump truck blocked traffic Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 378 in the Conway area. (Source: Fawne O'Guin)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An overturned dump truck is blocking traffic on U.S. 378 near Cedar Grove Baptist Church in the Conway area.

Photos submitted by a WMBF News viewer show the overturned truck blocking both lanes of traffic.

Information on the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website states the crash happened at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of U.S. 378 near West Johnston Road.

No injuries were reported and the crash was still being worked exactly three hours later, according to the SCHP.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.