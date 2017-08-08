Consider This: Conway Police survey gives you the chance to effect positive change

The Conway Police Department is has taken on a project that should benefit the entire community.

But, they can’t do it alone.

The department is putting out a survey to find ways to improve their relationship with the community.

The department wants to know about everything from response time, officers’ attitudes to descriptions of encounters people have had with its officers.

This is a great initiative that should help improve how officers are viewed in the community and identify areas where they can improve safety.

However, this will not be successful if you do not participate. I encourage everyone to take the time to give your feedback.

Consider This: So many people are quick to complain and point fingers, but here is your chance to use your voice to make some positive change.

I look forward to seeing the plan that is put in place once the survey is complete and results are analyzed. After that, I hope many other police departments in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee launch their own surveys.

