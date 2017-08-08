Myrtle Beach Skywheel to host eclipse party

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The Skywheel in Myrtle Beach will be providing views of the eclipse from 212 feet above the ground.

While Myrtle Beach is not in the area of totality, 99.4% of the sun will be blocked by the moon on eclipse day - August 21st.

To celebrate the eclipse, The Myrtle Beach Skywheel will be offering unlimited rides from 2:00 PM through 4:00 PM - during the peak time of the eclipse.

In addition to the rides on the Skywheel, food and drinks will be provided by LandShark Bar and Grill. A pair of eclipse viewing glasses and a personalized souvenir are also included.

The cost is $50-dollars per person or $80-dollars per couple and tickets must be purchased in advance.

