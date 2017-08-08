N.C. man pleads guilty to murdering pregnant girlfriend in Longs field, sentenced to 30 years

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to murdering his pregnant girlfriend, whose body was found in a Longs field last April.

According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Christopher Kalb, 26, of Ash, N.C., pleaded guilty on Tuesday to murder before Judge Benjamin Culbertson. He was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison.

Kalb’s girlfriend, 22-year-old Shannon DiTillio, was found shot in the face on April 10, 2016, and her body left in a vacant field in Longs, the release stated. Her remains were found the following day.

The victim was 16 weeks pregnant with what was believed to be her and Kalb’s second child, according to the release.

According to an arrest warrant, Kalb reportedly told detectives he drove DiTillio to Horry County on April 10 and said, "She got into my head, so I blew hers the (expletive) off."

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.