State representative for Carolina Forest area submits letter of resignation

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – State Rep. Mike Ryhal, who has served the Carolina Forest area since 2012, will be resigning from the South Carolina House of Representatives.

In a letter to House Speaker Jay Lucas dated Aug. 7, Ryhal stated his resignation would be effective Aug. 14.

“I have reached this decision after careful prayerful consideration,” Ryhal wrote.

Ryhal stated in the letter that the decision "was not an easy one, but the appropriate one for my family and me."

A special election will need to be held to fill Ryhal’s District 56 vacancy.

According to Chris Whitmire, spokesperson for the S.C. Elections Commission, a tentative special election, based on the Aug. 8 date that the resignation letter was received, would be held on Jan. 2, 2018.

Whitmire stressed that date is tentative and a writ of election from the House speaker is needed before a special election is officially set.

Read Ryhal’s full resignation letter below:

