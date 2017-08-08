FIRST ALERT: Periods of rain linger into Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The combination of a cold front stalled across the region and abundant tropical moisture in place will keep the risk of showers and storms in the forecast.

Some areas have already picked up as much as one to three inches of rain so far today. Some totals include 3.08" in Conway, 2.24" in Carolina Forest, and 1.98" in Little River.

Periods of heavy rain will be likely at times through the mid to late evening hours. Some minor flooding may develop in areas of persistent heavy rain. Additional rain totals could reach as high as 2 or 3 inches in some areas.

Tonight will feature a few scattered showers and storms and temperatures in the lower 70s.

The front will remain near the region through Wednesday keeping the risk of storms and downpours in the forecast. The rain on Wednesday will likely not be as heavy as Tuesday, but some isolated pockets of heavier downpours will be likely near the coast. Cloudy skies and occasional showers will keep afternoon temperatures held down into the lower 80s.

A gradual return to more typical summer weather - hot and humid with just a few storms - will return by the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend.