Owner offers reward for customized six-seat golf cart stolen from North Myrtle Beach home

A distinctive red golf cart with flame decals and a “Beach Life” license plate was stolen from a North Myrtle Beach home Monday, and the owner of the company that rented the cart is offering a cash reward for its return.More >>
A parent in Plantation Lakes is warning neighbors after her several people allegedly drove up to her son as he was walking home and attempted to kidnap him. Dr. Barb Horn said her son was walking back from the clubhouse with his friend when a black Yukon SUV pulled up to her son. She said about four teenagers were inside the vehicle with bandanas over their mouths and hoods over their heads.More >>
Two Aynor residents were arrested in North Carolina during an undercover moonshine bust.More >>
A Robeson County man is facing murder charges in connection to a wrong-way DWI crash that killed two teens from Wilmington earlier this year.More >>
The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety will host a “Cops on Top” fundraiser event to benefit Special Olympics of South Carolina, according to a press release. The event will take place at Krispy Kreme Doughnuts located at 1300 Highway 17 S.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night. They suspect the child had been left in the hot van all day long.More >>
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.More >>
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
Four men have been arrested and charged with capital murder following a shooting on Saturday night.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.More >>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>
A Virginia couple visiting Hilton Head Island didn't find much peace and relaxation last week on the beach.More >>
