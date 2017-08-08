Owner offers reward for customized six-seat golf cart stolen from North Myrtle Beach home

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance image showing the truck Sichitano says is involved in the theft. (Source: Mark Sichitano)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A distinctive red golf cart with flame decals and a “Beach Life” license plate was stolen from a North Myrtle Beach home Monday, and the owner of the company that rented the cart is offering a cash reward for its return.

North Myrtle Beach Police responded to the 4700 block of Surf Street Monday and spoke to the person who had rented the cart, the police report states. He told police he had gotten home from eating and saw the golf cart he rented earlier that morning was missing. He said the golf cart had a steering wheel lock.

The golf cart renter also said a neighbor would have footage of the incident.

Police saw several tire marks on the driveway where you “could see someone struggled moving the golf cart,” the report states.

The owner of ACE Golf Carts posted images of the golf cart on his Facebook page, along with images from surveillance video showing a gold-colored truck drive down the street. He said the truck then stopped and let a woman out to grab the cart. He’s offering a cash reward for the cart’s recovery.

Because of the value of the customized, six-seat golf cart, the case has been increased to grand larceny, confirmed North Myrtle Beach spokesman Patrick Dowling.

