Aynor residents charged with using Facebook to sell moonshine illegally in N.C.

North Carolina law enforcement confiscated various flavors of moonshine from two Aynor suspects during an undercover bust. (Source: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WMBF) – Two Aynor residents were arrested in North Carolina during an undercover moonshine bust.

According to a press release from the Bladen County, N.C. Sheriff’s Office, Dillen Wright, 20, was charged with possession of alcohol by a 20-year-old, consuming alcohol by a 20-year-old, transporting non-tax paid alcohol, possessing non-tax paid alcohol, unauthorized possession of spirituous liquor, selling alcohol without a permit, consuming alcohol on a premise with only off-premise permit and transporting over four liters of spirituous liquor across state lines.

Also arrested was Kaytee Lauren Nielsen, 26, who faces counts of transporting non-tax-paid alcohol, possession for sale of non-tax paid alcohol, unauthorized possession of spirituous liquor and transporting over four liters of spirituous liquor across state lines.

Both were released from jail on a $15,000 bond, the release stated.

According to Sheriff James McVicker, law enforcement received complaints of two people who were selling moonshine via Facebook. A joint operation involving the local sheriff’s office, the North Carolina Alcohol Enforcement Agency and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division commenced.

During that operation, undercover agents met with the agents in Clarkston, after they agreed to drive up from South Carolina and deliver eight quarts of various flavors of moonshine, the release stated. After the meeting took place, the two were arrested.

“It never ceases to amaze me how people use social media sites like Facebook to carry on their criminal activity,” McVicker said. “This time it was a big mistake on their part.”

