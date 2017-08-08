Myrtle Beach Pigskin Preview - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach Pigskin Preview

By Dan Fanning, Sports Reporter
Connect
QB Lawson Cribb will lead a high powered Myrtle Beach attack. (Source: WMBF Sports) QB Lawson Cribb will lead a high powered Myrtle Beach attack. (Source: WMBF Sports)

Myrtle Beach Seahawks
Class 4A, Region VII

2016 Record: 9-2, Lost to A.C. Flora in first round of playoffs

2017 Season Opener: August 19th at Byrnes, 7:30

Key Returners: QB Lawson Cribb, RB Jermani Green, WR Chunk Grissett, WR Daron Finkley, OL Max Graham, OL Evan Jumper, DL Daniel Mitchell, DL Will Walton, DB Jayce Allen, ATH Luke Doty

Keep an eye out for: The secondary, coach Wilson is expecting big things from the unit once they get some more game experience.

Powered by Frankly